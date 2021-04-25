Paul Harris. Photo: Jonathan Wong Paul Harris. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong ratchets up attack on Bar Association chief Paul Harris, denouncing him as an ‘anti-China politician’

  • Strongly worded statement targeted Harris’ latest remarks defending the right to peaceful protests after 10 people, including newspaper mogul Jimmy Lai, were convicted for their roles in two 2019 illegal assemblies
  • In response, Harris says he is sorry if the liaison office has been misinformed and he would welcome the opportunity for a face-to-face meeting to clarify matters

Lilian Cheng  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:49pm, 25 Apr, 2021

