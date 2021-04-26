Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: justice secretary says freedoms are no cover for breaking the law as she defends jailing of Jimmy Lai and others

  • Teresa Cheng urges public to appreciate that competing rights must limit the freedoms of demonstration, assembly, expression
  • She reacts to Bar Association chairman championing those freedoms following sentencing of Jimmy Lai and other defendants for illegal assembly

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:58pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Anti-government protesters pack Hong Kong’s Hennessy Road on August 18, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE