Thousands turned up at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for the annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil last June despite police rejecting organisers’ application. Photo: Robert Ng
Does Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil flout national security law? ‘It depends,’ Carrie Lam says

  • Respect for Chinese Communist Party an obligation, city leader says, but participants’ actions at gatherings greatly determine whether they run afoul of the Beijing-imposed legislation
  • Banned last year by authorities citing coronavirus concerns, the only large-scale commemoration of the 1989 crackdown on Chinese soil still drew a crowd of thousands

Natalie Wong  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 1:03pm, 27 Apr, 2021

