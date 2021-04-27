Thousands turned up at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for the annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil last June despite police rejecting organisers’ application. Photo: Robert Ng
Does Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil flout national security law? ‘It depends,’ Carrie Lam says
- Respect for Chinese Communist Party an obligation, city leader says, but participants’ actions at gatherings greatly determine whether they run afoul of the Beijing-imposed legislation
- Banned last year by authorities citing coronavirus concerns, the only large-scale commemoration of the 1989 crackdown on Chinese soil still drew a crowd of thousands
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
