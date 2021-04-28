Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Does Hong Kong’s Bar Association need to ditch chairman Paul Harris to reset ties with Beijing? Or is the job a poisoned chalice?

  • Liaison office’s condemnation of Paul Harris seen by some in city’s professional body for barristers as ominous warning, sparking fears of ‘complete wipeout’ in possible political crackdown
  • British lawyer took the helm earlier this year, but his comments on national security law have ruffled the feathers of mainland Chinese authorities

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris LauJeffie Lam
Chris Lau  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:50am, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE