Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong vilified Bar Association chairman Paul Harris as an ‘anti-China politician’. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Does Hong Kong’s Bar Association need to ditch chairman Paul Harris to reset ties with Beijing? Or is the job a poisoned chalice?
- Liaison office’s condemnation of Paul Harris seen by some in city’s professional body for barristers as ominous warning, sparking fears of ‘complete wipeout’ in possible political crackdown
- British lawyer took the helm earlier this year, but his comments on national security law have ruffled the feathers of mainland Chinese authorities
Topic | Hong Kong courts
