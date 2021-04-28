Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets the press outside Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets the press outside Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets the press outside Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong budget sails through Legco in record time as pro-establishment lawmakers approve HK$120 billion package

  • Electronic vouchers, low-interest loans among measures aimed at relieving financial burden on residents reeling from economic upheaval created by pandemic
  • The vote, which saw 40 vote in favour, one against and one abstain, was taken in the absence of nearly the entire opposition camp, members of which stepped down en masse in November

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2020-2021
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:59pm, 28 Apr, 2021

