Security chief John Lee has promised that a new immigration law aimed at asylum seekers will not allow authorities to block people from leaving Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong security chief vows new immigration law aimed at asylum seekers will not let authorities bar residents from leaving city
- Wording of law sparks worries it gives authorities carte blanche to stop residents from leaving city; asylum seekers’ advocates say it makes flawed system worse
- But Security Secretary John Lee has swatted down talk of emigration bans as mere ‘rumours’, while defending the law as necessary
Topic | Hong Kong politics
