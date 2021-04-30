The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong cuts off services to student union over accusations it spread ‘propaganda’ on campus
- HKU says it has reasserted control over facilities used by the union and stopped providing it financial services, accusing the body of making ‘inflammatory and potentially unlawful public statements’
- The action comes nearly two weeks after the People’s Daily lashed out at the union for its criticism of the Beijing-imposed national security law, calling the body a ‘malignant tumour’
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong