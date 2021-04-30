The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

University of Hong Kong cuts off services to student union over accusations it spread ‘propaganda’ on campus

  • HKU says it has reasserted control over facilities used by the union and stopped providing it financial services, accusing the body of making ‘inflammatory and potentially unlawful public statements’
  • The action comes nearly two weeks after the People’s Daily lashed out at the union for its criticism of the Beijing-imposed national security law, calling the body a ‘malignant tumour’

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:59pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The University of Hong Kong has taken back facilities used by its student union and stopped providing the group with financial services. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE