A Hong Kong government bill to bring about Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the local electoral system is expected to pass in May. Photo: May Tse
Planned Hong Kong elections rule for delaying specific Legislative Council contests dropped in government U-turn
- City officials abandon proposed mechanism for rescheduling some Legco contests if a candidate dies or is disqualified during the race
- Lawmakers have been scrutinising a government bill enabling Beijing’s overhaul of the local electoral system
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
