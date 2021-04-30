A Hong Kong government bill to bring about Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the local electoral system is expected to pass in May. Photo: May Tse A Hong Kong government bill to bring about Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the local electoral system is expected to pass in May. Photo: May Tse
A Hong Kong government bill to bring about Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the local electoral system is expected to pass in May. Photo: May Tse
Planned Hong Kong elections rule for delaying specific Legislative Council contests dropped in government U-turn

  • City officials abandon proposed mechanism for rescheduling some Legco contests if a candidate dies or is disqualified during the race
  • Lawmakers have been scrutinising a government bill enabling Beijing’s overhaul of the local electoral system

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:21pm, 30 Apr, 2021

