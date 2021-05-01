Former privacy commissioner Allan Chiang has said it is difficult for the government to honour media outlets’ requests for information. Photo: May Tse Former privacy commissioner Allan Chiang has said it is difficult for the government to honour media outlets’ requests for information. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong privacy commissioner argues lack of regulation makes it ‘impractical’ for officials to provide information to journalists

  • Former privacy commissioner insists media’s lack of ‘self-disciplinary’ system puts onus on outlets to convince government to cooperate with their requests
  • The remarks landed in the midst of a wider conversation about press freedom following the conviction of an RTHK contributor and recent moves to restrict access to government databases

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Updated: 4:35pm, 1 May, 2021

