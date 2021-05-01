A street booth set up by Confederation of Trade Unions in Kwai Fong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A street booth set up by Confederation of Trade Unions in Kwai Fong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong labour unions lead campaign against amendments to immigration bill

  • Confederation of Trade Unions, formed by about a dozen labour groups arising out of anti-government protests, voice their concerns over bill
  • With opposition parties still bogged down by the arrests of their members and other pressing issues, unions join hands on issues of public interest

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:58pm, 1 May, 2021

