Albert Ho (centre) among alliance members on stage at the 2019 event, the last time the annual vigil was allowed to proceed. Photo: Sam Tsang Albert Ho (centre) among alliance members on stage at the 2019 event, the last time the annual vigil was allowed to proceed. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: with members behind bars or facing jail, Hong Kong June 4 vigil organisers weigh uncertain future

  • Annual event has been banned twice in a row on pandemic grounds, but leaders remain determined to commemorate Tiananmen, even in jail
  • Group members considering setting up booths to hand out candles citywide this year, while leaders still intend to head to Victoria Park

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 9:18am, 3 May, 2021

