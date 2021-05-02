Lawmaker Raymond Chan has announced he is leaving his party and quitting politics altogether. Photo: Edward Wong Lawmaker Raymond Chan has announced he is leaving his party and quitting politics altogether. Photo: Edward Wong
Lawmaker Raymond Chan has announced he is leaving his party and quitting politics altogether. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Raymond Chan announces he is quitting politics

  • The former radio and TV host is one 47 former opposition lawmakers and activists charged with subversion under the Beijing-imposed national security law
  • Chan was the city’s first openly gay lawmaker, and was best known during his time in Legco for his advocacy for LGBT rights and his participation in opposition filibustering campaigns

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:24pm, 2 May, 2021

