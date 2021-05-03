An alliance member cleans the Pillar of Shame on the HKU campus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen An alliance member cleans the Pillar of Shame on the HKU campus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong activists clean Pillar of Shame in first Tiananmen commemoration event since national security law imposed

  • Ritual of washing sculpture located on University of Hong Kong campus is the first in annual series of events to mark June 4
  • Small group of activists also observed minute’s silence to mourn those killed in 1989 crackdown

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:39am, 3 May, 2021

