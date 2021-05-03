A police raid of Next Digital’s offices was referred to in the survey on press freedom. Photo: Reuters A police raid of Next Digital’s offices was referred to in the survey on press freedom. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law blamed as Hong Kong press freedom slumps to all-time low in journalists’ survey

  • Nearly all journalists taking part in the survey said the Beijing-decreed law was harming press freedom
  • Prosecution of RTHK contributor and police raid of Apple Daily offices also represented blows to the industry in 2020, index finds

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:45pm, 3 May, 2021

