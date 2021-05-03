A police raid of Next Digital’s offices was referred to in the survey on press freedom. Photo: Reuters
National security law blamed as Hong Kong press freedom slumps to all-time low in journalists’ survey
- Nearly all journalists taking part in the survey said the Beijing-decreed law was harming press freedom
- Prosecution of RTHK contributor and police raid of Apple Daily offices also represented blows to the industry in 2020, index finds
