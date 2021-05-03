Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Electoral overhaul: Hong Kong Legco to have second debate on reform bill on May 26

  • Bills committee wraps up scrutiny in first round following 12 meetings since April 17, unanimously endorsing changes put forth by government
  • The legislation was presented in the near-complete absence of opposition lawmakers following their mass resignation last year

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:25pm, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE