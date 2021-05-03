Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Electoral overhaul: Hong Kong Legco to have second debate on reform bill on May 26
- Bills committee wraps up scrutiny in first round following 12 meetings since April 17, unanimously endorsing changes put forth by government
- The legislation was presented in the near-complete absence of opposition lawmakers following their mass resignation last year
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
Hong Kong will hold three key elections in the coming year. Photo: Dickson Lee