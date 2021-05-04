RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s embattled public broadcaster still free to criticise government, Lam says, provided it’s ‘objective, fair’
- But city leader declines to address RTHK’s decision to not renew journalist Nabela Qoser’s contract, removal of shows from online platforms
- A flurry of recent changes at the broadcaster has seen a number of shows axed by a regime installed after repeated criticism by the government
Topic | Hong Kong media
RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse