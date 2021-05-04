RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s embattled public broadcaster still free to criticise government, Lam says, provided it’s ‘objective, fair’

  • But city leader declines to address RTHK’s decision to not renew journalist Nabela Qoser’s contract, removal of shows from online platforms
  • A flurry of recent changes at the broadcaster has seen a number of shows axed by a regime installed after repeated criticism by the government

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:41pm, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
RTHK headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE