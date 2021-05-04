The Civil Human Rights Front organised the biggest anti-government protests in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front refuses to cooperate with police investigation into its activities
- Group convenor says ‘on principle’ it will not answer questions from police about its finances, operations and legal basis, which lawyers say could heighten ban risk
- Front’s future is uncertain amid a police investigation; force is awaiting official response before weighing next step
