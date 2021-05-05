Wu Chi-wai at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security law: ex-lawmaker in jail awaiting trial barred from attending father’s funeral, told he can watch online
- Wu Chi-wai’s application to attend in person was rejected on security grounds, says Correctional Service Department, which will allow him to stream the ceremony
- The former Democratic Party chief – whose father died last month – is facing three separate trials, including one stemming from a national security law charge
Topic | Hong Kong politics
