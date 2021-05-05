Bao Choy was last month convicted on two counts of knowingly making a false statement. Photo: Winson Wong Bao Choy was last month convicted on two counts of knowingly making a false statement. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: former RTHK journalist Bao Choy to appeal conviction over database search, fearing lifelong regret if she gives up ‘pursuit of justice’

  • The freelance producer says not challenging the verdict would stop her from sleeping and be a major source of regret
  • Choy was fined HK$6,000 by a court last month for providing false statements in relation to a documentary covering a mob attack during the 2019 protests

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:32pm, 5 May, 2021

