Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: ex-chief justice Geoffrey Ma defends role of foreign judges in Hong Kong, argues they should help enforce mini-constitution

  • Ma was speaking in a webinar in which legal veterans debated the judicial implications of Beijing-imposed legislation, with one critic calling city’s legal system a ‘charade’
  • Other speakers counter city’s system is not broken and that it has become a ‘political sport’ for Western detractors to say so at expense of residents

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:39am, 6 May, 2021

