Residents wait for Covid-19 tests in Hong Kong. The government’s handling of the pandemic has been criticised. Photo: May Tse
Pro-establishment lawmakers take aim at Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s team, passing motion urging administration to improve its governance
- Horace Cheung, a member of leader’s cabinet, says government has to be effective in executing policies and also receptive to people’s opinions
- Some ministers refuse to listen to lawmakers’ concerns after securing enough votes to pass proposals, Cheung’s colleagues have complained
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Residents wait for Covid-19 tests in Hong Kong. The government’s handling of the pandemic has been criticised. Photo: May Tse