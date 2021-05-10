Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP
Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Canada ‘feels a chill’ in Hong Kong, but has no plans to create new asylum pathways for those who flee, says envoy

  • Beijing’s grip leaves some city politicians reluctant to engage consulate, Canadian expats worry too
  • ‘A lot of interest’ in Canada’s new work visa for Hong Kong graduates, envoy expects numbers to rise

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:27am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP
Existing asylum routes in Canada for Hongkongers looking to leave are sufficient, according to the country’s consul general in the city. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE