Lu Siwei was delisted along with Ren Quanniu earlier this year by mainland provincial judicial authorities after handling cases relating to 12 Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese lawyer delisted after taking up Hong Kong fugitives case barred from leaving country to join US fellowship programme
- Lu Siwei was one of two lawyers delisted by mainland authorities after each represented one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives who had been intercepted at sea
- Officials stopped him at Shanghai airport on Saturday when he was about to board a flight to Seattle to attend the Humphrey Programme
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lu Siwei was delisted along with Ren Quanniu earlier this year by mainland provincial judicial authorities after handling cases relating to 12 Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: Handout