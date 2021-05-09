Lu Siwei was delisted along with Ren Quanniu earlier this year by mainland provincial judicial authorities after handling cases relating to 12 Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: Handout Lu Siwei was delisted along with Ren Quanniu earlier this year by mainland provincial judicial authorities after handling cases relating to 12 Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese lawyer delisted after taking up Hong Kong fugitives case barred from leaving country to join US fellowship programme

  • Lu Siwei was one of two lawyers delisted by mainland authorities after each represented one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives who had been intercepted at sea
  • Officials stopped him at Shanghai airport on Saturday when he was about to board a flight to Seattle to attend the Humphrey Programme

Chris Lau
Updated: 6:44pm, 9 May, 2021

