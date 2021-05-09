Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Hong Kong’s coronavirus policy U-turn comes at a price, so lessons must be learned
- In recent days, city leader Carrie Lam’s administration has had to make two major policy reversals that could have been avoided
- The lesson for the administration to reflect on now is the need to grow out of its habitual, if not entrenched, Hong Kong-centric thinking
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Tammy Tam is the South China Morning Post's Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for its editorial direction, strategic development and newsroom operations. She is a Board Member of the World Editors Forum, the leading network for news editors that focuses on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending press freedom. Tammy is also the Vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association. Prior to joining SCMP, Tammy spent 20 years in the television industry in leadership roles managing editorial teams and corporate development strategies.