Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections reform: two building extensions planned as city legislature grows under Beijing’s overhaul

  • Legislative Council plans involve adding four floors to existing building and a new 10-storey structure connecting to the main block
  • But no estimated costs of the project have been published so far, while completion will be 2025 at the earliest

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 5:40pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Plans for extending the Legco complex were revealed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE