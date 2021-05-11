Former Hong Kong home affairs minister Patrick Ho leaves AsiaWorld-Expo after a coronavirus test upon his return to the city last June. Photo: May Tse
Former Hong Kong home affairs minister suspended from medical practitioners register over US conviction in multimillion-dollar bribery plot
- Ophthalmologist-turned-politician Patrick Ho, a registered doctor since 1980, has been barred from practising medicine for 12 months by the Medical Council of Hong Kong
- The suspension stems from his 2019 conviction in the US over a scheme in which he offered millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders
