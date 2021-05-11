Police officers were frequent targets of doxxing during the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Dickson Lee Police officers were frequent targets of doxxing during the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong introduces new legal amendments to outlaw doxxing

  • The amendments are part of the government’s long-expected plan to rein in the kind of cyber harassment common during the 2019 anti-government protests
  • Under the proposal, disclosing someone’s personal data without their consent ‘with an intent to threaten, intimidate or harass’ will constitute an offence

Chris Lau
Updated: 7:51pm, 11 May, 2021

