Police officers were frequent targets of doxxing during the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong introduces new legal amendments to outlaw doxxing
- The amendments are part of the government’s long-expected plan to rein in the kind of cyber harassment common during the 2019 anti-government protests
- Under the proposal, disclosing someone’s personal data without their consent ‘with an intent to threaten, intimidate or harass’ will constitute an offence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
