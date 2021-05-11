The Civil Service Staff Exchange Programme has been running since 2002. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong to send more civil servants across border to Greater Bay Area under exchange scheme
- City leader Carrie Lam says scheme will boost local government workers’ understanding of the mainland system
- Union chief Leung Chau-ting asks what lower-level civil servants can learn on the mainland, suggesting move is ‘political education’
