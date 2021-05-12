A new bill empowering officials to unseat ‘unpatriotic’ district councillors sailed through the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong A new bill empowering officials to unseat ‘unpatriotic’ district councillors sailed through the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
A new bill empowering officials to unseat ‘unpatriotic’ district councillors sailed through the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Bill empowering Hong Kong government to unseat ‘unpatriotic’ district councillors sails through Legislative Council

  • Under the new legislation, councillors can be unseated by the secretary for home affairs if their pledges of allegiance are deemed invalid
  • The secretary for justice can also initiate investigations into the past behaviour of district councillors suspected of being insufficiently unpatriotic

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 May, 2021

