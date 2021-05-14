The judiciary is changing the system of handling complaints against jurists. Photo: Robert Ng The judiciary is changing the system of handling complaints against jurists. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Complaints system against Hong Kong judges ‘will not be politicised’, top judiciary official says

  • Lay members providing advisory role for complaints regime covering judges’ conduct cannot hold political affiliations
  • Judiciary Administrator Esther Leung also says city’s top judge will appoint the lay members, following concern over potential politicisation of the committee

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:52pm, 14 May, 2021

