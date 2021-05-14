Former judge Henry Litton says Beijing has every right to take jurisdiction of national security law cases in certain circumstances. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: retired Hong Kong judge says it’s ‘reasonable’ for Beijing to take jurisdiction in exceptional cases
- Henry Litton swats down fears that law’s Article 55 will be abused, saying wording limits its usage to extremely rare instances
- The former Court of Final Appeal judge also reiterates previous assertion that local judiciary has no business attempting to resolve political disputes
