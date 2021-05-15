Hong Kong Red Cross has declined the opportunity to take a seat on the new Election Committee. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Red Cross declines opportunity to be part of new Election Committee, citing policy of political neutrality
- Government says it respects decision made by humanitarian organisation
- Red Cross seat in medical and health services sector to be filled by Human Organ Transplant Board
