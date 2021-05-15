Analysts say the future of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, owned by Next Digital, is on the line after its founder’s assets were frozen under the national security law. Photo: Winson Wong Analysts say the future of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, owned by Next Digital, is on the line after its founder’s assets were frozen under the national security law. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Future of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily is on the line after founder Jimmy Lai’s assets are frozen under national security law

  • Analysts say decision to freeze Lai’s assets would not only put pressure on the tabloid-style paper, but also have a chilling effect on other outlets
  • But executive councillor Ronny Tong brushed aside such concerns, noting ‘other countries also have similar laws to freeze assets linked to criminal activities’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-himKanis Leung
Chan Ho-him  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 12:21am, 16 May, 2021

