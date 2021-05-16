Members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China take part in a marathon commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam Members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China take part in a marathon commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China take part in a marathon commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong marathon commemorating Tiananmen Square crackdown proceeds in diminished form

  • Only four core members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were able to take part due to social-distancing rules
  • The group also appears to have dropped its long-held call to ‘end the one-party dictatorship’, which some had flagged as problematic under the national security law

Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:56pm, 16 May, 2021

