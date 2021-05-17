Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: Jimmy Lai, 9 prominent activists plead guilty to organising unauthorised National Day assembly

  • Former lawmakers, leaders of annual Tiananmen Square vigil among group that had been charged over October 1, 2019, protest
  • Ahead of hearing, Democratic Party’s Albert Ho says he has ‘no regrets’ about potential jail term

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 1:53pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE