Activists Leung Kwok-hung (in sunglasses) and Lee Cheuk-yan (front) hold their hands up signifying the anti-government movement’s “five demands” rallying cry at a National Day protest in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: Jimmy Lai, 9 prominent activists plead guilty to organising unauthorised National Day assembly
- Former lawmakers, leaders of annual Tiananmen Square vigil among group that had been charged over October 1, 2019, protest
- Ahead of hearing, Democratic Party’s Albert Ho says he has ‘no regrets’ about potential jail term
Topic | Hong Kong protests
