Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So
Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Government vacancies still attract jobseekers, Hong Kong civil service chief says after about 2,000 resignations in the past year

  • Patrick Nip says there could be many reasons behind resignations, such as family, personal plans or health issues
  • He says job stability, good pay packages still attract candidates to public service, adding that authorities recently received 14,000 new job applications

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:51pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So
Some 1,863 public servants quit their jobs in 2020-21, the most in at least 15 years. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE