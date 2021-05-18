Hong Kong’s office in Taipei (pictured) will be closed with immediate effect from Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong’s office in Taipei (pictured) will be closed with immediate effect from Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong to close office in Taiwan with immediate effect

  • The Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei was opened in late 2011 with an eye towards facilitating cross-strait business and cultural exchanges
  • The closure follows accusations last week that the city had refused to renew work permits for staff at the self-ruled island’s de facto consulate

Gary Cheung
Updated: 12:48pm, 18 May, 2021

