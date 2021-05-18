Office workers during lunch break in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong civil service unions urge government to freeze salaries after advisory committee points to pay cuts
- Unions fear civil servants across all bands could face a pay cut after committee says latest pay trend indicators have been low
- But unionist questions accuracy of committee’s survey as she says all private companies were not affected similarly by the pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Office workers during lunch break in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng