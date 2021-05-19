Veteran diplomat Liu Guangyuan has been named head of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office. Photo: Embassy of China in Poland
Veteran diplomat Liu Guangyuan named head of foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office
- Most recently ambassador to Poland, Liu previously served two stints in the United States, with postings in San Francisco and Washington
- He replaces Xie Feng, who returned to Beijing in January after holding the post since 2017
