The Post’s four-part film series ‘China’s Rebel City – The Hong Kong Protests’ has earned a prestigious Webby Award. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post documentary China’s Rebel City earns prestigious Webby Award for coverage of 2019 Hong Kong protests

  • The four-part film series, honoured in the News & Politics video category, chronicled the city’s biggest crisis since its return to Chinese sovereignty
  • Editor-in-chief Tammy Tam praises ‘labour of love’ that took a ‘more holistic approach’ to telling one of the biggest stories in Hong Kong’s history

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 4:17pm, 19 May, 2021

