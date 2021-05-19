The Shenzhen government on Tuesday announced it was planning to hire another four young candidates from Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen plans to hire four young Hongkongers as civil servants in move authorities hail as ‘ice-breaking’
- Having Hong Kong and Macau people work together in Shenzhen is an important signifier of the Greater Bay Area integration plan, authorities say
- Of the four, two will work in Shenzhen’s financial regulatory bureau and the Fubao subdistrict office
