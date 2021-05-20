Pro-establishment lawmakers meet the media at the Legislative Council on March 30, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Suit up or ship out? Dress code change for Hong Kong lawmakers could ban sportswear, jeans from legislature
- Rules committee chairman Paul Tse says business attire norm could only apply to weekly council meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Changes likely in placard rules as well, as legislators may only be able to display banners while delivering speeches
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Pro-establishment lawmakers meet the media at the Legislative Council on March 30, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong