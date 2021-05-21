Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP
Former lawmaker Eddie Chu is latest opposition camp member to quit Hong Kong politics
- Chu has been a strong advocate for conservation and better management of rural affairs
- But facing at least six criminal cases, including one tied to the national security law, he is stepping away from politics
Topic | Hong Kong politics
