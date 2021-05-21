Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP
Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former lawmaker Eddie Chu is latest opposition camp member to quit Hong Kong politics

  • Chu has been a strong advocate for conservation and better management of rural affairs
  • But facing at least six criminal cases, including one tied to the national security law, he is stepping away from politics

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:32am, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP
Eddie Chu rose to public attention fighting against the demolition of Queen’s Pier in Central in 2006. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE