All government staff, including those on non-civil service contracts, will be required to take an oath. Photo: Nora Tam
Oath-taking rules extended to Hong Kong government staff on non-civil service contracts; two district councillors ousted as new law takes effect

  • Civil Service Bureau says that 11,000 or so of its full-time staff hired on those terms face dismissal if they do not meet the allegiance requirements
  • A related law covering district councillors takes effect and immediately unseats two politicians, Tiffany Yuen and Lester Shum

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:50pm, 21 May, 2021

