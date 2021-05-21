All government staff, including those on non-civil service contracts, will be required to take an oath. Photo: Nora Tam
Oath-taking rules extended to Hong Kong government staff on non-civil service contracts; two district councillors ousted as new law takes effect
- Civil Service Bureau says that 11,000 or so of its full-time staff hired on those terms face dismissal if they do not meet the allegiance requirements
- A related law covering district councillors takes effect and immediately unseats two politicians, Tiffany Yuen and Lester Shum
