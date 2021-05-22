Pedestrians in masks walking through a market in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Mean’ and punishing? Hongkongers in Taiwan see move to close city’s office on island as abandonment while Covid-19, political row rage
- Residents based on self-ruled island say move by city government aimed at increasing risks for them in emergency situations
- Hong Kong government spokesman earlier said authorities would still continue to take inquiries, with information available online
Topic | Taiwan
Pedestrians in masks walking through a market in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg