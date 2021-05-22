Authorities are warning against reports of a bogus head of a development office for the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan Authorities are warning against reports of a bogus head of a development office for the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Authorities are warning against reports of a bogus head of a development office for the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Who is Zhou Zhijun? Chinese agency warns about impostor claiming to be head of group which counts Hong Kong leader as member

  • National Development and Reform Commission says there is no such individual, and the Greater Bay Area leading group is headed by Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng
  • Character’s exploits reported in self-proclaimed media agency which was earlier sued by Phoenix Satellite TV

Ji Siqi
Updated: 3:07pm, 22 May, 2021

