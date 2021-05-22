Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung believes opposition voters can be won round through the competent administration of the city. Photo: RTHK Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung believes opposition voters can be won round through the competent administration of the city. Photo: RTHK
Former Hong Kong chief executive CY Leung tells city leadership how to win over opposition supporters

  • Top officials and would-be lawmakers should aim to earn the trust of opposition supporters by proving their competence in running the city, says city’s ex-leader
  • Leung remains guarded on any leadership ambitions but says: ‘I am willing to serve in whichever post the country requires of me’

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:42pm, 22 May, 2021

