Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung believes opposition voters can be won round through the competent administration of the city. Photo: RTHK
Former Hong Kong chief executive CY Leung tells city leadership how to win over opposition supporters
- Top officials and would-be lawmakers should aim to earn the trust of opposition supporters by proving their competence in running the city, says city’s ex-leader
- Leung remains guarded on any leadership ambitions but says: ‘I am willing to serve in whichever post the country requires of me’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung believes opposition voters can be won round through the competent administration of the city. Photo: RTHK