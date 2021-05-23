Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral reforms: Carrie Lam the TV host – did she nail it or was talk show a propaganda bid?

  • Forty-episode RTHK series ‘did little to explain major issues or address citizens’ concerns’
  • Chief Executive’s Office insists TV shows helped to inform Hongkongers and were widely reported

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:16pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes.
READ FULL ARTICLE