Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosted her own 40-part TV show featuring her talking to a variety of guests on the city’s electoral changes.
Hong Kong electoral reforms: Carrie Lam the TV host – did she nail it or was talk show a propaganda bid?
- Forty-episode RTHK series ‘did little to explain major issues or address citizens’ concerns’
- Chief Executive’s Office insists TV shows helped to inform Hongkongers and were widely reported
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
