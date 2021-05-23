A guard on duty at Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee A guard on duty at Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Welfare petition with 100,000 signatures pours heat on Hong Kong prison bosses to protect inmates from extra hot weather

  • The drive, initiated by rights group Wall-fare which was set up by former opposition lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, urges measures such as cold water, improved ventilation and extra showers
  • Anti-government protesters among those behind bars, with supporters saying some are suffering under the stifling conditions

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 5:03pm, 23 May, 2021

