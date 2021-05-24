A group of people display the Chinese national flag outside Hong Kong government offices. Photo: Winson Wong A group of people display the Chinese national flag outside Hong Kong government offices. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing to expand Hong Kong office with two new departments focusing on national security and propaganda

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office spokesman Yang Guang expected to head new department dealing with disseminating official information
  • Former liaison office legal affairs director Wang Zhenmin tipped to run national security affairs department

Natalie Wong , Gary Cheung  and William Zheng

Updated: 9:04pm, 24 May, 2021

